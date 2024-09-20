Transformers & Rectifiers Eyes Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue On Healthy Order Pipeline

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is aiming at a Rs 5,000-crore topline in the next two years amid robust traction in orders, according to the company’s Managing Director Satyan Mamtora.

“Two years from now, we are looking at Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore topline execution,” he said.

The transformer manufacturer is looking at a healthy order pipeline, having recently secured from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Mamtora added that the RRVPNL order will be executed by the first quarter of the next financial year. Under this, TRIL will manufacture power transformers of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV for RRVPNL.

“The trend for traction in orders is continuing. Currently, our executed order book is Rs 3,031 crore,” Mamtora told NDTV Profit.