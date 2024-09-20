Transformers & Rectifiers Eyes Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue On Healthy Order Pipeline
While currently, TRIL's executed order book stands at Rs 3,031 crore, it is negotiating for orders worth Rs 17,000 crore, MD Satyan Mamtora said.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is aiming at a Rs 5,000-crore topline in the next two years amid robust traction in orders, according to the company’s Managing Director Satyan Mamtora.
“Two years from now, we are looking at Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore topline execution,” he said.
The transformer manufacturer is looking at a healthy order pipeline, having recently secured from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.
Mamtora added that the RRVPNL order will be executed by the first quarter of the next financial year. Under this, TRIL will manufacture power transformers of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV for RRVPNL.
“The trend for traction in orders is continuing. Currently, our executed order book is Rs 3,031 crore,” Mamtora told NDTV Profit.
Further, TRIL is also negotiating for orders worth Rs 17,000 crore in the power transformers and rectifier duty transformers space, the top executive added.
Confident of winning more orders, Mamtora expects the company’s topline to spike.
He forecast that the company will see expanded margins and higher revenues in FY25.
“Margins will stay at about 15% PAT. The ramp-up has already started in the revenue as we will be closing with a Rs 2,000 crore topline this financial year,” he said.
To execute the new orders, TRIL is set to expand its present capacity.
“We are currently at 45,000 MVA (Mega Volt Amp) per annum. We are expanding our capacity by 15,000 MVA. So, we will have a 60,000 MVA capacity to carry out these orders,” the top executive said.
On Aug. 30, TRIL also won three orders totaling Rs 252 crore including one from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Additionally, the company recently secured an export order worth $14 million from Linxon Global Sweden for 18 units of 20 MVA trackside traction transformers and 55 units of 7.5 MVA, trackside autotransformers.