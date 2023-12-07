Train Wheels Imported To Meet Domestic Supply Shortfall: Railway Minister

The minister responded to a question by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP G Ranjith Reddy whether “it is true that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) are unable to supply wheels to Railways and hence Railways has decided to import wheels from China."

Vaishnaw stated that in an effort to fully develop indigenous capacity for wheels as per railways' requirement, sufficient measures have been taken by the Ministry of Railways.