TRAI Directs Telecom Firms To Black List Spam Callers For Up To Two Years

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has directed all telecom operators to black list any entity found misusing its telephone connections for spam calls. The entities indulging in spam calls face black listing for up to two years by telecommunication companies.

The Department of Telecom also shared the new rules, aimed at preventing spam calls and messages, in a post on social media platform X on Aug. 11.

As per TRAI decisions, if any entity misuses its Session Initiation Protocol or Primary Rate Interface lines for making spam calls, all the telecom resources of the entity shall be disconnected by its telecom service provider, the DoT post read. Using telecom resources to make spam calls will also result in the entity being blacklisted by the telecom service provider.