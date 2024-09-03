TRAI Cracks Down On Spam Calls: Disconnects 2.75 Lakh Numbers, Blocks 50 Entities

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has launched a major crackdown on spam calls and unregistered telemarketers. In recent actions, TRAI has disconnected 2.75 lakh telephone numbers and blocked services to 50 entities.

This comes after TRAI observed over 7.9 lakh complaints against unregistered telemarketers in the first half of 2024.

On Aug. 13, the regulator issued stringent directives to all telecom providers. They were ordered to cease promotional calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers utilising SIP, PRI, or other telecom resources with immediate effect. Consequently, over 50 entities were blacklisted, and upwards of 2.75 lakh SIP DID/mobile numbers were disconnected.

TRAI emphasised the importance of a cleaner telecom ecosystem and warned that unregistered telemarketers misusing resources could face severe penalties, including disconnection of all telecom services for up to two years.

Additionally, TRAI is considering a proposal to introduce higher tariffs for excessive calls or SMS. Subscribers exceeding 50 calls or sending over 50 SMS per day may be scrutinized as potential nuisance callers.

(With PTI Inputs)