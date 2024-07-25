Trade Setup July 26: Nifty Will Find Support At 24,000-24,200 Range, Say Analysts
The benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday as shares of Tata Motors and HDFC Bank helped erase losses after a lower open.
Nifty's range of 24,200 and 24,000 will serve as a support for the benchmark index in the short-term, according to analysts.
The benchmark index closed little changed at 24,406 levels on Thursday, even as buying rose nearly 2% in the oil and gas sector as crude oil prices fell to a two-month low. The auto and pharma sectors, too, witnessed positive momentum.
"Monthly expiry and a strong put base at 24,400 aided the recovery. Nifty held onto its 20-DMA barely," Kush Bohra of the investment platform Kushbohra.com, told NDTV Profit. "A close below it would confirm a near-term downtrend, potentially falling to 23,800."
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, spoke of similar trends for the Nifty and Sensex.
"Nifty/Sensex could move up to 24,500-24,650/80,500-80,750," he said. "However, below 24,300/79,700 the sentiment could change..., we could see one quick correction up to 24,150-24,100/79,300-79,000."
"Overall, we expect the market to continue its consolidation mode with stock-specific action given the earning season is in full swing," Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said. "All eyes will be on the US Q2 GDP data. Thus, markets would take cues from their peers."
The Bank Nifty index settled on a negative note on Thursday at 50,889, after Axis Bank Ltd. announced poor-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
"As long as the index holds below 51,100, weakness is likely to continue," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "On the downside, 50,500 and 50,000 will act as support levels."
Bank Nifty's weakness continued, with a failed attempt to hold the 50DMA. "While 50,000 is a key psychological level, significant support is expected in the 49,600-49,800 range," Bohra said. "Traders can maintain their short positions until Bank Nifty crosses 51,500."
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.14% down at 80,039.80.
Intraday, the Nifty declined as much as 0.83% to 24,210.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.84% to 79,477.83.
The broader indices ended flat as the BSE MidCap ended 0.1% lower and the SmallCap closed 0.04% down.
Eleven out of the 20 sectoral indices on the BSE ended higher, with oil and gas being the top gainer.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Thursday amid a fall in the prices of Brent crude and ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.
The local currency closed flat at Rs 83.70; it had opened at Rs 83.71 against the greenback. It had closed at a record closing low for the second consecutive session at Rs 83.71 on Wednesday.