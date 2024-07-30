Trade Setup For July 31: Nifty Faces Strong Resistance At 25,000

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30 on Tuesday, with analysts noting that the psychological barrier of 25,000 will continue to be a significant resistance level. Immediate support is identified at 24,800, followed by 24,660. Sector-wise performance was mixed, with gains observed in consumer durables, oil & gas, auto, and realty sectors.

"Nifty 50 has made a doji candlestick pattern, which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears," Aditya Gaggar, director of the brokerage Progressive Shares, told NDTV Profit. "A psychological level of 25,000 will continue to act as a strong barrier while immediate support is placed at 24,800 followed by 24,660."

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said the Nifty crossing the 25,000 level would be an "euphoric moment for the equity markets".

Osho Krishan, senior analyst of technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., offered a counter view. "On the lower end, 24,600 is likely to be seen as intermediate support, followed by the sacrosanct demand at the 24,500 zone in the comparable period."

The Bank Nifty index rose marginally to settle at 51,499.

"Technically, the index is encountering resistance from a falling trend line, which is placed near 52,300 levels," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "Thus, 52,000-52,300 will serve as a resistance zone for Bank Nifty, while on the downside, 51,000 will act as strong support."