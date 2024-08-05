Trade Setup For Aug. 6: Nifty 50 Falls Below Budget-Day Low, Analysts Predict Continued Volatility

The Nifty 50 dipped below its budget-day low, while Indian benchmarks closed at their lowest point in over a month. This decline aligns with global equity markets, which were unsettled by growing concerns over a potential US recession and escalating tensions in the Middle East, causing investor apprehension.

Nifty opened with a significant gap-down and corrected by more than 800 points during the day, ultimately closing with a loss of 662 points (-2.7%) at 24,056 levels. The volatility index, India VIX, surged by 42% to 20 levels, reflecting investor fears of an economic slowdown.

"Going forward, we expect volatility to continue ahead of RBI policy announcements and multiple global headwinds, including the unwinding of Yen carry trades, recession fears in the US, and escalating tensions in the Middle East. The US slowdown is a bigger concern, and sooner or later, the US Fed will bite the bullet of interest rate cuts, which should provide relief in the current environment," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Further, the valuation for Nifty is comfortable near its 10-year average at 21 times one-year forward P/E. Hence, we believe that any correction in Indian equities should be an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate good-quality stocks," Khemka said.

"Technically, the index witnessed heavy selling pressure after forming a spinning top pattern and ending with a red candle. A strong break below 24,000 will likely trigger further selling pressure in the index. On the downside, 23,300 and 23,000 will provide significant support for the Nifty in the immediate term," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

The Bank Nifty index also opened on a negative note, remained under pressure throughout the day, and settled negatively at 50,092. "Technically, the index has broken the short-term swing support at 50,438 and continued forming lower highs and lower lows, indicating weakness. On the upside, 50,400–50,500 will act as an immediate hurdle for the Bank Nifty, while 49,500 and 49,000 will provide short-term support for the index," Yedve said.