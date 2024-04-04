Trade Setup For April 4: Nifty Consolidating In A Tight Range, 22,500 Key Resistance

Nifty is currently consolidating within a narrow range, with the key resistance level at 22,500. Meanwhile, select midcap pharmaceutical and metal stocks continue to demonstrate strength in the market.

"The Nifty seems set to appreciate further. Once it closes about 22,526. A small consolidation fee should be over in a day or two and with even the bank nifty looking positive and the weeks below 12," Hemen Kapadia, Senior Vice President Institutional Equity, KR Choksey Stocks & Securities.

Kapadia noted, it is just a matter of time before this upside comes true, so it remains a buy on declined market and the overall sentiment also remains positive.