Trade Setup For April 1: Everything You Should Know Before Opening Bell

As the Indian markets ended the last day of the financial year in green, analysts expect the auto and financial sectors to be the top picks for the new fiscal starting next week.

"We are heading towards an all-time high trajectory. Also, looking at the broad-based bank action in the large-cap and mid-cap space, that clearly shows that these momentums can extend further," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president of technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities Ltd.

On the first day of April, there is going to be a new all-time high trajectory for Nifty and this rally could extend to the 22,700–22,800 level, he said.