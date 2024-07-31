Trade Setup Aug 1: Nifty 50 Ends Month On High, Eyes 25,000 Mark
The sustainable move above 25,000 will push the index further higher to 25,200, said Aditya Gaggar.
The NSE Nifty 50 is heading towards the psychological barrier of 25,000, according to analysts, as the benchmark index concluded the last day of the month on a positive note at 24,951. Among sectors, metal was the top performer, followed by pharma and media, while the PSU banking sector underperformed.
The sustainable move above 25,000 will push the index further higher to 25,200, whereas on the downside, 24,800 will be considered immediate support, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
If the index remains above 25,000, the surge could extend to 25,200–25,300 levels. On the downside, 24,770 and 24,600 will provide significant support for the Nifty in the immediate term, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
On the higher side, above 24,980/81,800, the market could rally to 25,050-25,125/82,200-82,500. However, below 24,800/81100, the sentiment could change. Below the same, the market could retest the level of 24,700-24675/80,800-80,500, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
Bank Nifty ended the day on a positive note at 51,553.
"Technically, the index is facing rejection from a falling trend line at 52,300 levels. Thus, 52,000–52,300 will serve as a resistance zone for the Bank Nifty, while 51,000 will work as strong support," said Yedve.
Market Recap
India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting later in the day. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. led to gains.
Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.
Broader markets ended on a mixed note. The S&P BSE Midcap ended 0.86% higher and Smallcap ended 0.14% lower.
On BSE, 17 out of 20 sectors advanced and three declined. The S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, and the S&P BSE Realty declined the most.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of policy announcements by the Federal Reserve.
The Indian currency closed at Rs 83.73 after opening at Rs 83.72 against the greenback. It opened unchanged from Tuesday's close.