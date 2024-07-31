Trade Setup Aug 1: Nifty 50 Ends Month On High, Eyes 25,000 Mark

The NSE Nifty 50 is heading towards the psychological barrier of 25,000, according to analysts, as the benchmark index concluded the last day of the month on a positive note at 24,951. Among sectors, metal was the top performer, followed by pharma and media, while the PSU banking sector underperformed.

The sustainable move above 25,000 will push the index further higher to 25,200, whereas on the downside, 24,800 will be considered immediate support, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

If the index remains above 25,000, the surge could extend to 25,200–25,300 levels. On the downside, 24,770 and 24,600 will provide significant support for the Nifty in the immediate term, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

On the higher side, above 24,980/81,800, the market could rally to 25,050-25,125/82,200-82,500. However, below 24,800/81100, the sentiment could change. Below the same, the market could retest the level of 24,700-24675/80,800-80,500, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Bank Nifty ended the day on a positive note at 51,553.

"Technically, the index is facing rejection from a falling trend line at 52,300 levels. Thus, 52,000–52,300 will serve as a resistance zone for the Bank Nifty, while 51,000 will work as strong support," said Yedve.