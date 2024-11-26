TPG Is Said In Advanced Talks To Buy Siemens Gamesa India Assets

TPG Inc. is in advanced talks to buy the Indian wind energy assets of Siemens Energy AG’s Gamesa unit, people familiar with the matter said.

TPG has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals including industry players and private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A transaction could value the Siemens Gamesa India assets at more than $300 million, the people said.

Talks are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Other bidders remain interested in the assets, which include operation, maintenance and manufacturing of wind turbines, they added.