Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 45% At 2,33,346 Units In 2023

Domestic sales accounted for 2,21,356 units in 2023 as compared to 1,60,364 units in 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

01 Jan 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Source: Unsplash

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Monday reported a 46% growth in wholesales at 2,33,346 units in 2023.

The company's wholesales stood at 1,60,364 units a year ago.

Exports in 2023 were at 11,984 units, it added.

"(The) growth of 46% as compared to last CY (calendar year) came from across the product portfolio. The consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars," TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

In December 2023, TKM said it sold 22,867 units, a growth of 119% over 10,421 units sold in December 2022.

