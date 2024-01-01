Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 45% At 2,33,346 Units In 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Monday reported a 46% growth in wholesales at 2,33,346 units in 2023.
The company's wholesales stood at 1,60,364 units a year ago.
Domestic sales accounted for 2,21,356 units in 2023 as compared to 1,60,364 units in 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.
Exports in 2023 were at 11,984 units, it added.
"(The) growth of 46% as compared to last CY (calendar year) came from across the product portfolio. The consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars," TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.
In December 2023, TKM said it sold 22,867 units, a growth of 119% over 10,421 units sold in December 2022.