Business NewsBusinessToyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 28% In November To 33,752 Units
ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 28% In November To 33,752 Units

The firm sent out 30,085 units to the domestic market and 3,667 units to overseas markets.

01 Dec 2025, 05:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The company offloaded a sum of 26,323 units in November 2024.<strong>&nbsp;</strong>(Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
The company offloaded a sum of 26,323 units in November 2024. (Photo source: Company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Monday reported a 28% year-on-year uptick in its total dispatches to vehicle dealers to 33,752 units in November.

The firm sent out 30,085 units to the domestic market and 3,667 units to overseas markets. The company had offloaded 26,323 units in November 2024.

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 28%," Varinder Wadhwa, its Vice President, Sales - Service - Used Car Business, said in a statement.

The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help in reinforcing this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ

Toyota Kirloskar Motor IPO In The Works, Japanese Carmaker In Talks With Indian Bankers: Report
Opinion
Toyota Kirloskar Motor IPO In The Works, Japanese Carmaker In Talks With Indian Bankers: Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT