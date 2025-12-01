Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 28% In November To 33,752 Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Monday reported a 28% year-on-year uptick in its total dispatches to vehicle dealers to 33,752 units in November.

The firm sent out 30,085 units to the domestic market and 3,667 units to overseas markets. The company had offloaded 26,323 units in November 2024.

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 28%," Varinder Wadhwa, its Vice President, Sales - Service - Used Car Business, said in a statement.

The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help in reinforcing this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country, he added.