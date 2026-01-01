Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Rise 33% In December

Business NewsBusinessToyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Rise 33% In December
Domestic sales were at 34,157 units last month as compared to 24,887 units in December 2024.

NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The management of Toyota India at the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The management of Toyota India at the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Thursday reported a 33% rise in sales at 39,333 units in December 2025 as compared to 29,529 units in the same month of 2024.

Domestic sales were at 34,157 units last month as compared to 24,887 units in December 2024, a growth of 37%, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

Export stood at 5,176 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, up 12%, it added.

For calendar year 2025, total sales were at 3,88,801 units as compared to 3,26,329 units in 2024, a rise of 19%, the company said.

Domestic sales in 2025 stood at 3,51,580 units as compared to 3,00,159 units in 2024, a growth of 17%, it added.

Exports grew by 42% last year at 37,221 units as compared to 26,170 units in 2024.

Commenting on the performance, TKM Vice-President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business and Profit Enhancement, Varinder Wadhwa said 2025 has been a meaningful year for Toyota, marked by stronger customer acceptance across its products and services, both in domestic and export markets.

'This sustained performance has been driven by progressive GST reforms by Government of India, strategic product enhancements and the introduction of new model variants,' he added.

Looking ahead, Wadhwa said, 'Our commitment to decarbonisation remains steadfast through Toyota's multipath way approach, offering a broad range of technologies tailored to diverse customer needs and real-world usage.'

