Toyota Kirloskar Hikes Vehicle Prices By Up To 2.5%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor badge. (Source: Company website.)
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has increased prices of its vehicles ranging from 0.5% to 2.5% on select models and variants with effect from Jan. 1, 2024.
This increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input costs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.
The overall price adjustment has been moderated taking into account a minimum impact on customers, it added.
Most of the passenger vehicle makers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, Audi and BMW, had announced plans to increase the prices of their vehicles in January to offset the adverse impact of rising input and material costs.