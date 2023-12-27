Toyota Kirloskar Confident Of Continuing Strong Growth In 2024

Sood said TKM is "confident of closing CY 2023 with the highest ever sales numbers".

"Growth for us came from across our product portfolio with sustained month-on-month performance and in anticipation of the growing market needs we further strengthened our portfolio to meet varied mobility needs of our customers," he said, adding that TKM's popular models, including the Hilux, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the New Innova Crysta and Glanza, remained instrumental in driving growth.