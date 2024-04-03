Toyota India To Step Up Production By 1 Lakh Units Amid Record Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt. Ltd. plans to step up production by a third in the next couple of years, building on record sales achieved in the recently concluded fiscal.

The maker of the Innova and Fortuner is setting up a third manufacturing plant at its Bidadi complex in Karnataka at an investment of Rs 3,300 crore. That will augment production by as much as 100,000 units to 445,000 units when the assembly line goes onstream in 2026.

The company currently makees 345,000 units annually.

“India is increasingly playing the role of a regional hub with cars and components being manufactured locally and exported to markets in the Middle East and Africa,” Vikram Gulati, country head for Toyota Kirloskar Motor India, said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai to launch the Urban Cruiser Taisor in a crowded compact SUV space.

“India is the hub of Toyota’s new ‘Middle East, East Asia & Oceania’ region,” Masakazu Yoshimura, CEO of Toyota Kirloskar and regional head of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp., said in a statement. “Our business strategy will be to continue to focus on contributing to national priorities of localisation, developing a highly skilled workforce and achieving carbon goals.”

Toyota India’s production plans come against the backdrop of record sales that the Hyryder maker achieved in the recently concluded financial year.

In the year to March 31, 2024, Toyota India sold 263,512 units—a 48% year-on-year growth over the 177,683 units sold in FY23. In the month of March alone, the automaker shipped 27,180 units as against 21,783 units a year ago—an annual growth of 25%. Over the course of the year, Toyota stepped up its production capacity by 32,000 units to meet demand.