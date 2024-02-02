NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsToy Exports Jump to $325.72 Million In 2022-23: Parkash
ADVERTISEMENT

Toy Exports Jump to $325.72 Million In 2022-23: Parkash

Toy exports surged to $325.72 million in 2022-23 from $96.17 million in 2014-15, with a 52% drop in toy imports.

02 Feb 2024, 10:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@trinhhuyhung?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Huy Hung Trinh</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/images/things/toys?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo by Huy Hung Trinh on Unsplash)

The country's toy exports have jumped to $325.72 million in 2022-23 from $96.17 million in 2014-15, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said that the government is providing all-round support for creating a conducive manufacturing ecosystem for the toys industry.

As a result of measures, the manufacturing ecosystem of the industry has witnessed 'remarkable' growth, leading to a substantial decrease of 52% in overall import of toys from $332.55 million in 2014-15 to $158.7 million in 2022-23, Parkash said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The exports have increased by 239% from $96.17 million in 2014-15 to $325.72 million in 2022-23, he said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT