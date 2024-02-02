Toy Exports Jump to $325.72 Million In 2022-23: Parkash

The country's toy exports have jumped to $325.72 million in 2022-23 from $96.17 million in 2014-15, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said that the government is providing all-round support for creating a conducive manufacturing ecosystem for the toys industry.
As a result of measures, the manufacturing ecosystem of the industry has witnessed 'remarkable' growth, leading to a substantial decrease of 52% in overall import of toys from $332.55 million in 2014-15 to $158.7 million in 2022-23, Parkash said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The exports have increased by 239% from $96.17 million in 2014-15 to $325.72 million in 2022-23, he said.