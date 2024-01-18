NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTorrent Power Raises Rs 750 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures
ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Power Raises Rs 750 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

The company has issued and allotted Series 12 – 75,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures.

18 Jan 2024, 10:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Torrent Power website)</p></div>
(Source: Torrent Power website)

Torrent Power has raised Rs 750 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

"Company has issued and allotted Series 12 – 75,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 750 crore at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent per annum today i.e. Jan. 18, 2024 on private placement basis," a BSE filing said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT