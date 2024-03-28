Torrent Power Gets Letter Of Award Worth Rs 1,825 Crore From Distribution Unit

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTorrent Power Gets Letter Of Award Worth Rs 1,825 Crore From Distribution Unit
28 Mar 2024, 08:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Torrent Power website)</p></div>
(Source: Torrent Power website)

Torrent Power Ltd. has received a Letter of Award from its distribution unit to set up a 150-megawatt grid connected wind solar hybrid project.

The Rs 1,825-crore hybrid project will be commissioned within 24 months from the power purchase agreement, its exchange filing said on Thursday.

It will have a contract period of 25 years after the agreement is signed.

On March 1, Torrent Power received an order worth Rs 2,700 crore from Railway Energy Management Co. to set up a renewable energy power plant.

The project consists of 325 MW of wind and solar capacity for the supply of 100 MW of round-the-clock power.

Shares of Torrent Power closed 4.44% lower at Rs 1354.75 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.90% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

