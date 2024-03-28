Torrent Power Gets Letter Of Award Worth Rs 1,825 Crore From Distribution Unit

Torrent Power Ltd. has received a Letter of Award from its distribution unit to set up a 150-megawatt grid connected wind solar hybrid project.

The Rs 1,825-crore hybrid project will be commissioned within 24 months from the power purchase agreement, its exchange filing said on Thursday.

It will have a contract period of 25 years after the agreement is signed.

On March 1, Torrent Power received an order worth Rs 2,700 crore from Railway Energy Management Co. to set up a renewable energy power plant.

The project consists of 325 MW of wind and solar capacity for the supply of 100 MW of round-the-clock power.

Shares of Torrent Power closed 4.44% lower at Rs 1354.75 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.90% advance in the benchmark Sensex.