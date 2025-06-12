Torrent Power Bags 300 MW Wind Project For Rs 2,650 Crore

Torrent Power said on Thursday that subsidiary Torrent Green Energy Pvt. received a bid for a 300-megawatt wind power project.

The project, set at a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit, will be commissioned within 24 months after the execution of the power purchase agreement. The estimated investment for this initiative amounted to approximately Rs 2,650 crore.

Torrent Green Energy Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary, bagged a letter of award from Solar Energy Corp. on June 11 to develop the 300 MW wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII.

This development increases Torrent's renewable capacity under construction to 3.3 GWp.