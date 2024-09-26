Torrent Pharma Refutes Claims Of Its Vitamin D Supplement Failing Drug Quality Test

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Thursday disputed the claim that Shelcal 500, a vitamin D and calcium supplement sold by the company, has failed a quality test conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The drugmaker said the sample of Shelcal 500 that was collected for analysis by CDSCO was "non-genuine and spurious."

"As anti-counterfeit measures, Torrent has implemented QR codes on Shelcal, displaying batch manufacturing details to verify its authenticity, which was found to be lacking in the sample seized by CDSCO," a release said.

According to reports, a Kolkata-based testing lab of CDSCO seized a batch of Shelcal 500 that failed the quality test. Torrent said it has already shared an assessment report with the drug regulator, which shows that the seized sample was spurious.

"To verify the genuineness of the sample collected by CDSCO, a comparative evaluation was carried out with our controlled sample of the same batch. The outcome of the analysis concluded that the sample seized by CDSCO is not manufactured by Torrent," it claimed.