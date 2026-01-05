ADVERTISEMENT
Torrent Pharma Board Approves Rs 12,500 Crore Fundraise Via Issue Of Securities
Last year in June, Torrent Pharma said it will a majority stake in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals in a Rs 19,500-crore deal.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore via issue of securities on a private placement basis.
The Securities Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee has at its meeting held on Monday approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 12,500 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.25% down at Rs 3,875.10 apiece on the BSE.
