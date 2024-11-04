Top Grocer Lulu Boosts Size Of Abu Dhabi IPO To $1.72 Billion

(Bloomberg) --Lulu Retail Holdings Plc increased the number of shares on offer in its Abu Dhabi initial public offering, and now targets raising as much as $1.72 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest listing of the year.

Lulu International Holdings now plans to offer a 30% stake in the firm, or 3.10 billion shares, it said in a statement Monday. The price range remains unchanged at 1.94 dirhams ($0.53) to 2.04 dirhams per share.

The deal is likely to price at the top end, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday. Lulu previously planned to sell 2.58 billion shares, or a 25% stake, and raise as much as $1.43 billion. The firm had demand for all shares on offer an hour after books opened on the deal last week.

The firm cited a “significant level of demand received from international, regional and local investors, and the inclusion of additional cornerstone investors to the IPO,” as the reason for the increase. Saudi Arabia’s Masarrah Investment Co. will buy shares worth 250 million dirhams, it said.

Institutional investors including Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company Co., Emirates International Investment Co., and Oman Investment Authority had already agreed to subscribe for shares worth 753 million dirhams.

Lulu operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains. It reported a profit of $192 million last year, and aims to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 75%. Its net profit margins are expected to reach 5% over the medium term, up from 2.6% in 2023, its chief executive officer told Bloomberg News.