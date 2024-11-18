Top Enviro Infra Engineers Executives Discuss IPO

Enviro Infra Engineers Chairman Sanjay Jain and Managing Director Manish Jain discuss the upcoming Rs 650.43-crore IPO of their company. The IPO opens on Nov. 22 at a price band of Rs 140-148. Jain said that most of the funds will go towards meeting working capital requirements. Enviro Infra Engineers is engaged in the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants and for government bodies.