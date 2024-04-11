Top China Banker Steps Down After Brother Becomes Markets Chief

CICC last month reported 6.16 billion yuan ($851 million) in profit for 2023, down 19% from the previous year. Its total revenue and other income dropped 5% to 35.45 billion yuan. The state-owned financial institution said investment banking revenue for the industry was pressured last year because of a drop in fund raising from IPOs and follow-on share sales. Brokerage revenues also declined last year because of the broader stock market’s lackluster performance.