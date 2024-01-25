Top Banker Pay Sinks Below $1 Million in Asia as Bonuses Vanish

Across Wall Street, executives have warned of meager bonus pay jumps for traders. At JPMorgan, the overall bonus pool for its legion of traders will be close to flat compared with 2022, a person familiar with the matter said last month. That’s similar to Citigroup, in the midst of its biggest restructuring in decades, where the pool will likely be little changed if not slightly down. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are looking to sweeten payouts by at least a few percentage points for many of their traders, other people said.