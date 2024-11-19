Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 24,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Reliance Industries, SBI
Reliance Industries and State Bank of India led the losses among India’s top 10 most-valued firms, sheddin₹31,596 crore and ₹10,620 crore in market cap, respectively, on a volatile trading day.
The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 24,781 crore on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest losers.
Reliance Industries lost Rs 31,596 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 16.74 lakh crore, and State Bank of India lost Rs 10,620 crore in market cap to Rs 7.16 lakh crore.
The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd. declined Rs 7,230 crore to Rs 8.67 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. lost Rs 6,658 crore in market cap to Rs 8.76 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd emerged as the top gainers in the session, gaining Rs 23,572 crore and Rs 8,140 crore, respectively.
Infosys Ltd and ITC Ltd gained Rs 5,522 crore and Rs 62.5 crore, respectively.
RIL remained the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC, and HCL Technologies Ltd.
The Indian equity benchmarks gave up most gains in the last leg of the trade as risk–off sentiment rose after Ukraine carried out strikes deep inside Russia with western non–nuclear missiles. The risk sentiment was affected by concerns that Ukraine's strike with western weapons may lead to a nuclear response by Russia, the Guardian reported, citing Tass.
Despite giving up gains, the NSE Nifty 50 snapped a seven-day losing streak. While the BSE Sensex reversed a four-day loss. The Nifty 50 ended 64.70 points, or 0.28%, higher at 23,518.50. The Sensex ended up 239.38 points, or 0.31%, at 77,578.38.
Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for the Maharashtra State Assembly Election.
Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 rose 1.39% to 23,780.65, and the Sensex rose 1.44% to 78,451.65. Both the indices posted their biggest intraday gains since Sept. 20.
Broad-based gains across emerging asset classes following a decline in US Treasury yields and the dollar index also supported the upward trajectory of Indian benchmarks.
The NSE India Volatility Index plunged 16.05% to 12.73, the lowest level since Oct. 24. It ended 3.23% higher at 15.66.