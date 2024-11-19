Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 24,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Reliance Industries, SBI

The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd. declined Rs 7,230 crore to Rs 8.67 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. lost Rs 6,658 crore in market cap to Rs 8.76 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd emerged as the top gainers in the session, gaining Rs 23,572 crore and Rs 8,140 crore, respectively.

Infosys Ltd and ITC Ltd gained Rs 5,522 crore and Rs 62.5 crore, respectively.

RIL remained the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC, and HCL Technologies Ltd.