Top 10 Most Generous Indians As Per Hurun Philanthropy List 2024

The top 10 Indians, who made it to the recently released EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024, have collectively contributed Rs 4,625 crore in fiscal 2024, accounting for nearly 53% of the total donations.

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCLTechnologies Ltd., retained the top place in the list for a third time in five years and has donated Rs 5.9 crore every day. Krishna Chivukula and, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi debuted in the top 10, securing the seventh and ninth positions, respectively.