Top 10 Most Generous Indians As Per Hurun Philanthropy List 2024
Shiv Nadar retained the top place in the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 for a third time.
The top 10 Indians, who made it to the recently released EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024, have collectively contributed Rs 4,625 crore in fiscal 2024, accounting for nearly 53% of the total donations.
Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCLTechnologies Ltd., retained the top place in the list for a third time in five years and has donated Rs 5.9 crore every day. Krishna Chivukula and, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi debuted in the top 10, securing the seventh and ninth positions, respectively.
Here are top 10 generous Indians as per the list.
1. Shiv Nadar And Family
Shiv Nadar and family donated 5% more than fiscal 2023, with total donation of Rs 2,153 crore through Shiv Nadar Foundation. The primary cause for HCL Technologies founder has been education, like five other donors on the list.
2. Mukesh Ambani And Family
Mukesh Ambani and family have donated Rs 407 crore through Reliance Foundation and made to the second spot on the list. Higher by 8% from the fiscal 2023, the group's donations have gone to the primary cause of admission for disadvantaged communities.
3. Bajaj Family
Bajaj family climbed three ranks to secure third place, making a donation of Rs 352 crore, reflecting a 33% increase from 2023. "To honour the philanthropic legacies of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj and Shri Kamalnayan Bajaj, they established the Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust and the Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation," Hurun's report said. These organisations have primary cause of socio-economic development of rural communities, with KBJF initiating numerous projects in over 1,500 villages across the Wardha and Sikar districts since July 2009.
4. Kumar Mangalam Birla And Family
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Managalam Birla retained the fourth position the list having donated Rs 334 crore, 17% higher than fiscal 2023. Around 30% of this amount comes from personal funds. They primarily focus on education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and sports.
5. Gautam Adani
Adani Group, represented by Gautam Adani and family, have also maintained its fifth place, donating Rs 330 crore, 16% higher than the year before. Through Adani Foundation, the largest share of their donation directed towards education, followed by efforts in skill development and community health programs.
6. Nandan Nilekani
Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani has gone up by two places on the list to sixth position with donation of Rs 307 crore, reflecting a 62% increase from the previous year. Alongside his wife Rohini, a prominent philanthropist, they began their charitable journey 30 years ago and donates for the cause of ecosystem building through Nilekani Philanthropies.
7. Krishna Chivukula
Krishna Chivukula, chairman of INDO-MIM, has made his debut on the list in the seventh spot with a notable donation of Rs 228 crore to IIT Madras, marking the biggest donation of the institution. It is intended to support various initiatives, including fellowships for top BTech students, sports programmes, and high-risk research projects.
8. Anil Agarwal
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal is eighth on the list with a donation of Rs 181 crore, 25% lower than fiscal 2023. Over the past five years, the Anil Agarwal Foundation has invested approximately Rs 2,000 crore in socio-economic development initiatives across India, positively impacting around 50 million people in nearly 1,300 villages. The primary cause for his donations is education.
9. Susmita And Subroto Bagchi
Mindtree founder Subroto Bagchi and wife Susmita have moved up three places on the list to make it to the top 10 with a notable donation of Rs 179 crore, 63% more than the year before. Their philanthropic efforts extend to education, exemplified by the establishment of the Bagchi School of Public Health at Ahmedabad University in 2023.
10. Rohini Nilekani
Rohini Nilekani, wife of Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani, has secured the 10th place on the list and first place on Hurun's most generous women list. Through Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, she donated Rs 154 crore, 10% lower than fiscal 2023 with a primary cause of ecosystem building. In 2017, Rohini and her husband, Nandan Nilekani, signed the Giving Pledge, committing to donate half of their wealth to philanthropic causes.
