Toned Milk Prices Surge To Rs 51.83 Per Litre, Up From Rs 39 In 2018-19

The average rate of toned milk has increased to Rs 51.83 per litre in the last fiscal year, from Rs 39 per litre in 2018-19, the government said on Tuesday. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying does not regulate the procurement and sale prices of milk and milk products in the country nor gives any subsidy."

Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces, he said, adding that the department monitors the situation on a regular basis.