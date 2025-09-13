Tolins Tyres Targets 17-20% Ebitda Margin Over Next Three Years

Kerala-based Tolins Tyres is targeting Ebitda margins of 17% to 20% over the next two to three years, according to the company’s Whole Time Director, Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam. The company aims to balance its revenue streams equally between its traditional retreading business and the rapidly expanding new tyre segment within three years, Ramalingam told NDTV Profit.

Responding to a question on what the Ebitda margins will look like over the next two to three years, he said, “We have always guided in every investor meeting that probably the company would clock in a range of about 17% to 20% in terms of Ebitda and about 10% to 11.5% in terms of PAT (Profit After Tax).”

He also added that the second half of FY26 will be “extremely good”.

“If you are looking for margin visibility in terms of this year, I think going forward, the second half will be extremely good. And by the end of fiscal 26, I think the margins that we had topped up in March 25, we would have certainly reached that,” Ramalingam said.