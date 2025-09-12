Tolins Launches New Tractor Tyres, Director Ramalingam Aims To Expand New Business

Tolins Tyres has expanded its agricultural product lineup with the launch of heavy-duty tractor rear tyres, complementing its existing range of tractor trailer tyres, front tyres, and tiller tyres.

Whole Time Director Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam said that this move provides a comprehensive tyre solution for tractors, covering both front and rear needs.

The new tractor rear tyres will hit the market in late September, just in time for the 2025 harvest season. Tolins plans to use its network of over 1,200 dealers across India to ensure wide availability and accessibility for farmers. This strategic expansion is expected to drive substantial growth for the company by tapping into a new market segment in agriculture.