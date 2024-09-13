Titan To Add 10 Watch Brands To International Portfolio Within A Year

Titan Co. plans to launch 10 international watch brands through its multi-brand chain, Helios, within a year in a bid to capture the growing demand for premium watches and collectibles among Indians.

The company, which retails brands such as Swarovski, Victorinox, Versace, Movado, Tissot and Balmain, has announced the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of the Italian watch brand U-Boat, effective Friday. This marks Helios's third partnership this year with an international brand, following its tie-up with Swiss luxury watchmaker Charriol in June and a collaboration with French watchmaker Herbelin earlier this month.

"We are currently in final set of discussion with three watchmakers from around the globe to bring their timepieces to the Indian market," Rahul Shukla, chief sales and marketing officer of watches and wearables at Titan, told NDTV Profit.