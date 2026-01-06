Titan Q3 Update: International Sales Zoom Nearly 80%, Domestic Business Stays Upbeat

Titan Company Ltd.'s third quarter growth appeared to be robust with its international sales up by 79% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The jewellery and watchmaker's domestic business also stayed upbeat, with sales rising 38%. This comes in the aftermath of the domestic business logging a 29% growth to Rs 16,522 crore in the quarter ended September.

Titan has also reported a jump in its overall store count to 3,399, with a total of 54 new store additions in the October-December quarter.

Internationally, the company added two new stores in the North American market, one each in Boston and Orlando.

Jewellery sales went up 41% during the December quarter, with brands like Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, beYon registering a 40% growth and CaratLane clocking a 42% growth on a year-on-year basis, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Of the 47 new jewellery store additions in India, 10 were in Tanishq, 11 in Mia, 1 in Zoya, 1 in beYon and 24 in CaratLane respectively.