Titan Bullish About Next Two Quarters Of FY25, Says CFO Ashok Sonthalia

Even as Titan Co. reported a muted quarterly earnings performance, CFO Ashok Sonthalia said they were confident of the company's performance in the upcoming quarters of fiscal 2025.

While the company has experienced some margin pressure, it remains optimistic about growth in the second half of the financial year, Sonthalia told NDTV Profit.

The company had previously benefited from a surge in demand for gold jewellery, particularly after the government’s cut in customs duty.

However, Sonthalia pointed out that the preference had shifted primarily toward gold, with items like gold coins and jewellery becoming more popular. "We all know about Indians' love for gold, but in this quarter it was far more pronounced. After the customs duty cut, we saw a lot of customers and consumers coming back...there were wedding customers too," Sonthalia said, attributing the strong demand to both cultural affinity and higher gold prices.