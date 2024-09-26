Titan Bets Big On Budget Perfumes As Thrifty Shoppers Upgrade From Traditional Deodorants

Titan Co. has entered the affordable perfume market, offering products under Rs 2,000, as consumers increasingly shift from mass-market deodorants to more sophisticated fragrance options.

The Tata Group company has rolled out 'Skinn 24Seven' for a sticker price of Rs 1,745, which is 63% cheaper than its existing range. The company will also launch an additional option in the Rs 500–1,000 price point under the Fasttrack brand next week, Manish Gupta, chief executive officer of the fragrance and fashion accessories division of Titan told NDTV Profit.

According to Gupta, the Rs 10,000-crore fragrance industry in India is witnessing remarkable growth post pandemic resembling a "hockey stick" curve. "The demand for perfumes priced under Rs 2,000 has been particularly robust, driven by a younger demographic who are price-sensitive yet seeking quality fragrances," he said. "Furthermore, various direct-to-consumer brands are becoming increasingly accessible through online platforms, making this transition easier for shoppers."

Titan currently commands a 40% market share in the masstige segment.