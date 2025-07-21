Titan Acquires 67% Stake In UAE-Based Damas Jewellery For $283 Million

Mannai Corporation Group chief executive officer Alekh Grewal said: "Mannai will continue to own a minority stake in Damas for the next four years as the growth plans for Damas are taken forward. It is intended that the proceeds of the sale transaction will be deployed by Mannai to strengthen its resources in support of further expansion of its core trade and IT services businesses in addition to reducing the Group Debt." Mannai Corporation is a publicly listed company headquartered in Qatar, with activities mainly focused on the Business to Business segment based on trade and IT services.