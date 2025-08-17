Titagarh Rail Systems Targets To Manufacture 1,500 Wagons Per Month In FY26

Titagarh Rail Systems, a leading player in the railway manufacturing sector, is targeting a monthly wagon production of 1,500 in FY26, according to its Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Umesh Chowdhary.

The company is banking on a strong order book to achieve this goal. It will help in making up for lost production in Q1FY26.

“Now we have a capacity of doing between 1,000 to 1,200 wagons. But considering the overall market demand, the order book, plus or minus 1500 wagons on a monthly basis, is what we are expecting to deliver over the period of time to come,” the top executive told NDTV Profit.