Titagarh Rail Systems Targets To Manufacture 1,500 Wagons Per Month In FY26
For the freight rail segment, the company’s order book stands at Rs 4,114 crore for 10,772 wagons.
Titagarh Rail Systems, a leading player in the railway manufacturing sector, is targeting a monthly wagon production of 1,500 in FY26, according to its Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Umesh Chowdhary.
The company is banking on a strong order book to achieve this goal. It will help in making up for lost production in Q1FY26.
“Now we have a capacity of doing between 1,000 to 1,200 wagons. But considering the overall market demand, the order book, plus or minus 1500 wagons on a monthly basis, is what we are expecting to deliver over the period of time to come,” the top executive told NDTV Profit.
For the freight rail segment, the company’s order book stands at Rs 4,114 crore for 10,772 wagons. “But there are new private sector tender pipelines or inquiry pipelines that have built up and we are expecting the Indian Railways also to come up with their requirements, either by the end of this financial year or thereabouts.”
The company faced significant challenges in the past two quarters due to a shortage of wheelsets from the Rail Wheel Factory, a manufacturing unit under the Railway Ministry.
“End of July or beginning of August onwards, this problem seems to be a thing of the past,” he assured.
While releasing its Q1FY26 results, the company said, “Based on confirmed order book and current trend of wheelset supply, the company is confident of delivering wagons in line with deliveries achieved in the last year, where it delivered 9,431 wagons.”
Historically, the freight rail segment has contributed 90-95% of the company’s revenue. However, Chowdhary highlighted a significant shift in the company's focus. The passenger rail segment has now become a key growth driver.
“Out of a total order book of Rs 26,000 crore, only Rs 4,000 crore is for the freight rail system and the balance is for all the others. This signifies a huge shift in the company's fortunes,” the top executive emphasised.
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems closed 0.31% lower at Rs 811 apiece on the NSE.