Titagarh Rail Gets Rs 467-Crore Order From Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. received a letter of intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. on Thursday for an order worth Rs 467.3 crore.

The order was for the construction of two vessels. The vessel will be used by the Geological Survey of India for coastal exploration, according to the exchange filing.

The main activities include offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration that includes dredging, ocean environment monitoring and research and shipboard data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories.

The vessels will be built under the classification regulations of Indian Register of Shipping. Additionally, the execution is scheduled to be completed within 28 months from the date of letter of intent.

According to the company, the order is worth Rs 445 crore and a GST of Rs 22.25 crore.