Timeline Of Middle East And West Asia Conflicts And Impact On India’s Trade

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and West Asia has been shaped by a series of prolonged conflicts that have had profound implications not only for the region but also for countries like India, which rely heavily on trade and energy supplies from this area.

The new wave of tension erupted following Iran's launch of approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday evening.

From the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s to the ongoing civil wars between Israel and Hamas and Iran, these conflicts have disrupted trade routes, driven up oil prices, and created economic challenges for nations dependent on the stability of the region. A timeline of these conflicts show how they have impacted India's trade below.