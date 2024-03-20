Time Technoplast Get Approval To Make Composite Cylinders For Hydrogen In India

The high-pressure type IV composite cylinder means it would be made from a composite material specifically designed to hold gas at high pressure. Hydrogen is a clean-burning fuel, and storing it safely is crucial for its use.

The authority has instructed Time Technoplast to manufacture the first lot of cylinders for joint testing and inspection. The company expects the testing of the first lot to be completed in six months.

The approval is in line with the company's effort to develop products for green energy, including composite hydrogen cylinders with a larger capacity of 250 and 350 litres, as highlighted by the company's management in the Q3 earnings call.