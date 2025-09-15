TikTok Fate Sealed? Trump Hints At Youth-Favoured Deal

TikTok was among one of the topics under discussion in the US-China trade deal on Monday as US President Donald Trump has hinted that the deal may have been finalised.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "A deal was also reached on a "certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save". This indicates that the decision is likely in the favour of the youth wanting to save the application.

However, this could likely be in contrast to his statement on Sunday, where he told reporters that his administration was willing to let the application die.

Trump further added that the trade meeting between US and China that is on-going in Europe has gone very well. He also expects the meeting to conclude very shortly. Trump is expected to speak to President Xi on Friday.