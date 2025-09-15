TikTok Fate Sealed? Trump Hints At Youth-Favoured Deal
TikTok was among one of the topics under discussion in the US-China trade deal on Monday as US President Donald Trump has hinted that the deal may have been finalised.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "A deal was also reached on a "certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save". This indicates that the decision is likely in the favour of the youth wanting to save the application.
However, this could likely be in contrast to his statement on Sunday, where he told reporters that his administration was willing to let the application die.
Trump further added that the trade meeting between US and China that is on-going in Europe has gone very well. He also expects the meeting to conclude very shortly. Trump is expected to speak to President Xi on Friday.
"The relationship remains a very strong one!!!" he added.
This comes right after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Chinese negotiators had made aggressive demands. “I think on the TikTok deal itself, we are very close or we’ve resolved the issue,” Bessent told reporters on Monday.
Bessent is meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid to discuss trade, economic and national security issues.
The Chinese social media app, widely popular among the young Americans, had gone dark temporarily after the previous Biden administration banned it but began operations again after Trump temporarily withdrew the ban. Earlier, Trump extended the deadline, linking its sale to a deal with China on tariffs.
The countries still haven’t reached a trade deal with a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% holding the peace until mid-November. Importantly, Trump has maintained his tough stance on trade, telling European officials that he’s willing to impose new tariffs on China and India over its support for Russia.
Adding to the headwinds, Trump has urged NATO nations to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China for buying Russian oil.
(With PTI inputs)