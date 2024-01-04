TikTok Eyes $17.5 Billion Shopping Business On Amazon’s Turf

TikTok Shop lets users buy items while scrolling through a perpetual feed of short videos and live streams within its main social media app, hoping consumers use it as an alternative to Amazon or Sea Ltd.’s Shopee. That format — an effort to combine the ease of shopping on Amazon with the product discovery afforded by apps like Meta’s Instagram — has already helped Douyin snatch a significant portion of Chinese consumer spending from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., particularly after lockdown rules during the pandemic drove people to spend more time online.