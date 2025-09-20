TikTok Deal Has China’s Blessing, Trump Says After Xi Call

President Donald Trump said that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had given approval to a sale of TikTok’s US operations to American investors, though he acknowledged that some final steps still need to be worked out.

“I had a great call with President Xi and as you know, and approved the TikTok deal, and we’re in the process,” Trump told reporters at the White House hours after speaking with the Chinese leader. “We look forward to getting that deal closed.”

Both the US and China have indicated that more work needs to be done to iron out final differences on a proposal for Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. to divest its majority stake in the video-sharing platform in the US. In a statement earlier Friday, China’s foreign ministry stopped short of saying that Beijing had given its final blessing and urged fair treatment of Chinese interests.

“China’s position on the TikTok issue is clear: The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides,” the ministry said in a translation provided by the embassy in Washington. “The US side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors.”