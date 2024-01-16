Tighter, Amended IT Rules Coming Up In Seven Days, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
'The advisory will now explictly make its way into the IT rules,' he told reporters.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday that amended IT rules are set to be notified in the next 7-8 days as compliance with the advisory on deep fakes continues to vary.
"We're in the process of prescribing explicit terms of amendment for intermediaries in the IT rules. The new, amended IT rules will be issued within the next 7-8 days. We have waited for compliance of the advisory by intermediaries," he said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
"The advisory will now explictly make its way into the IT rules," he told reporters. The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries on Dec. 26, mandating that intermediaries communicate prohibited content, particularly those specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, clearly and precisely to users.
The latest development comes after cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted about a deepfake on him and asked social media platforms to be alert and responsive to complaints. "Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote.
Chandrasekhar had replied to Tendulkar, adding that the ministry will be "shortly notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms."
Chandrasekhar had replied to Tendulkar, adding that the ministry will be "shortly notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms." He also stated that deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI are a threat to safety and trust of Indian users and represents harm and legal violation that platforms have to prevent and take down.
Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth thisâ¦ https://t.co/DGe2utFjBM
Chandrasekhar also said that after Micron's "successful" semiconductor investment in Gujarat, there has been a "robust pipeline" of proposals.
Without mentioning names, the minister said two "serious" proposals for semiconductor fabrication plants, three for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facilities, and four for compound semiconductor fabs have been received and are under review.