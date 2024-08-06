Tiger-Backed Jar Aims To Grab 5% Of India's $100-Billion Retail Gold Market In Five Years

Digital gold app Jar aims to capture $5 billion worth of gold being transacted in the country in the next five years, as the upstart bets on India's penchant for the yellow metal.

The startup, founded in the throes of the pandemic in 2021, allows users to invest in gold via its platform. Apart from direct daily, weekly and monthly investments, it ties up with UPI payment apps such as PhonePe, GPay and Paytm to round up amounts and invest the change from UPI transactions in gold.

"Existing investment products cater to only the top 1% of the population. They require financial literacy, expect users to be well-versed in English and digitally native," Nishchay AG, co-founder and CEO of Jar, said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

"In India, gold is one such product which everyone understands. It's the best as it acts as a hedge against the markets, inflation and the dollar," he said.

Jar now claims to have amassed over 2 crore users on its platform in three years of operations and does a million UPI transactions a day.

Jar's current retail gold market share stands at less than 1%, according to Nishchay. To take it to the 5% target, he says, the startup's marketing and content efforts are the primary tool.

"We target content at those aged below 40, a population that is young and aspirational. We produce about 300 content pieces in nine languages at users that now primarily consume all their content on social media," he said. "It will be a combination of organic reach, content, performance marketing that will lead us to that kind of a market share."