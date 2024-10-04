Greenzo To Ramp Up Electrolyser Manufacturing Capacity To 1 GW By Fiscal 2026: CEO

Greenzo Energy India Ltd., the country's only indigenous electrolyser manufacturer, plans to ramp up its alkaline electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 1 gigawatt from 250 megawatts at present by fiscal 2026, according to founder and Chief Executive Sandeep Agarwal.

The capacity will be further raised to 2 gigawatts by the financial year 2028, he said.

Greenzo sees strong potential in the green hydrogen production space, as companies across sectors have announced plans to reduce carbon footprints in alignment with India's net zero targets.

“There is potential for 20 GW of hydrogen production in the country valued at $20 billion; we expect to cash in on the drive with our cost-competitive indigenous electrolysers,” Agarwal said.

There are several companies in the country that have announced plans to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia but have faced execution-related challenges due to a shortage of electrolysers, Agarwal said. “Our electrolysers are customised to the Indian environment and can operate between -20 degrees and 60 degrees celsius, unlike electrolysers imported from China, South Korea, or Germany,” he said.

“Cost-wise also, these electrolysers are 20–40% cheaper compared to imported electrolysers (excluding China) since our alkaline electrolysers are based on mature technology that can last for 25 years and don’t use any noble metals. The main components are steel and nickel, which are sourced domestically,” Agarwal said.