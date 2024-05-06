TI Clean Mobility To Raise Rs 580 Crore From GEF Capital Partners For Electric Vehicle Expansion

Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India on Monday said its arm TI Clean Mobility has signed a definitive agreement to raise Rs 580 crore from private equity firm GEF Capital Partners LLC. TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd. signed definitive documents on May 6, 2024 with South Asia Growth Invest III LLC and South Asia EBT Trust III (collectively GEF) to raise the capital in the form of equity and compulsorily convertible preference shares, a regulatory filing said.