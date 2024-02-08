Three Mankind Pharma Promoters Pare 1.58% Stake For Rs 1,365.5 Crore
Three promoters of Mankind Pharma Ltd. sold 1.58% of their stake in the company for Rs 1,365.5 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.
Arjun Juneja sold 24 lakh shares (0.58%), while Puja Juneja offloaded 22.70 lakh shares (0.56%) and Sheetal Arora sold 18.16 lakh shares (0.44%) at Rs 2,107.35 apiece on the stock exchange, according to the block deal data.
Arjun Juneja, Puja Juneja and Sheetal Arora held 2.64%, 3.48% and 5.27% stake in Mankind Pharma, respectively, as of December.
New World Fund bought 17.66 lakh shares (0.44%), while the Government of Singapore mopped up 16.8 lakh shares (0.41%).
SBI Mutual Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC Ltd., and Axis Mutual Funds are some of the other buyers of the scrips.
Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 5.68% higher at Rs 2,248.95 apiece, as compared with a 1% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.