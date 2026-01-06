Three In Four Customers Of Food Delivery Platforms Report Hidden Fees, Taxes And Higher App Menu Price

Up to 55% of customers surveyed by LocalCircles reported hidden fees, taxes and higher menu prices on food aggregation and delivery apps compared with dining out, the firm said in a report.

“Consumers increasingly complain that food delivery apps inflate prices because high commissions — 20% to 30% or more — charged to restaurants are reflected in menu prices seen online, with savings not passed back to customers. Restaurants sometimes charge much higher prices on apps than in-house, leading to perceptions of unfair overpricing,” the report said.

Respondents also reported hidden fees, including high packaging or platform charges, which made orders costlier than expected and contributed to poor transparency on total costs before checkout.

Respondents pushed for greater transparency on pricing, with 87% demanding that dine-in prices be listed alongside delivery prices.

Additional issues included inaccurate delivery fees, refunds denied for wrong or missing items, and weak customer support responses, the report said.

The report logged more than 7,000 grievances against delivery apps in 2024–25, indicating persistent dissatisfaction.